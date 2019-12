The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating the death of a woman found Tuesday as a homicide.

The victim was discovered in the 6800 block of Torch Key Street around 3:30 am.

Not much is known about the incident at this time, however, authorities did report that they have identified a male suspect.

Neither the name of the victim or the suspect have been released at this time.

BSO’s Violent Crimes Division is continuing to investigate the incident.