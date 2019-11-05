Woman found dead inside of her home after being attacked by her dogs

Officials in Ohio are reporting that a 49-year-old woman was found dead inside of her home after being attacked by her own dogs.

The incident was reported in Clearcreek Township, Ohio on Friday.

Authorities say Mary Matthews was discovered unresponsive by her husband Mark Matthews, who had returned home from a three-day stent at the county jail.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they reported finding several bite marks on the victim as well as blood scattered throughout the home. The report also stated the victim put the dogs out onto an enclosed patio, changed her clothing, and attempted to clean up some of the blood before succumbing to her injuries.

The husband told authorities that the couple rescued the two Great Danes two years ago and one of them recently became aggressive and attacked him. He then went on to say that he wanted to get rid of the dog but his wife insisted on keeping it.

Mark also reported that his wife suffered from alcoholism and took several prescription drugs which may have impacted her ability to realize the severity of her injuries.

According to a report from WLWT both dogs have since been euthanized.