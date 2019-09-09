Woman found with meth tries to use her daughter’s name during arrest

Officials in Utah say a woman they pulled over attempted to pass herself off as her 20-year-old daughter during her arrest.

The incident occurred during a traffic stop near Salt Lake City.

Authorities say they pulled over 38-year-old Heather Elaine Garcia on August 31st after they noticed the vehicle she was driving did not have a license plate.

When the official approached the vehicle, Garcia told the officer that she did not have any form of identification on her and then gave them her daughter’s name and birthday.

At that point, another officer with a K-9 arrived on the scene to which the K-9 alerted them to some sort of contraband in the vehicle.

Authorities then searched the vehicle and found a broken pipe and several small baggies with a powder inside that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Officials also report that they found Garcia’s license which was suspended, inside of her purse. Officials reported that while Garcia did look similar to a photo they were able to pull up of her daughter, they could tell the difference between the two women.

Garcia has since been taken jail where she faces charges for giving false personal information, driving on a suspended license, driving without insurance, and charges related to drug and drug paraphernalia possession.

Authorities also reported that Garcia has several active warrants.