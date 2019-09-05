Woman hospitalized after bitten by alligator in Palm Beach County

A woman was hospitalized after being bitten by an alligator in Palm Beach County, Thursday morning.

According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, the attack occurred around 10 a.m. inside the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee Wildlife Refuge.

The victim, an adult woman, was taken to a local hospital with a leg injury.

She was not a trauma alert, officials said.

The unidentified victim’s condition and whether the gator has been captured is unclear at this time.

This story is developing.

SHARE