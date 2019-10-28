Woman killed during gender reveal party mishap

Authorities in Iowa are reporting that a 56-year-old woman was killed during a mishap at a gender reveal party.

The incident occurred Saturday around 4:00 pm in rural Knoxville, Iowa.

Police say they were called to the home after a person was injured in an explosion:

“It was reported that a female had been seriously injured in the explosion,” police said in a press release. “Local Fire departments, emergency medical services, and law enforcement responded to the scene where a 56-year-old female was pronounced deceased on scene.”

Investigators found that the woman had been hit by a piece of shrapnel as a direct result of the method used during the gender reveal.

No other details about the incident including the victim’s identity, are currently available.