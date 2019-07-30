Woman killed in front of her children and authorities while fleeing husband

The Dawson County Sheriff’s department is reporting that a woman was gunned down in front of a fire station while fleeing from her husband.

The incident occurred around 7:00 pm Monday in Dawson, Georgia.

Jeff Johnson of the Dawson County Sheriff department, told the media that they received a call from the victim just before she pulled into a fire station with her husband in hot pursuit.

The victim pulled into the station with her children ages 5 and 8 but did not have a chance to get out of the vehicle. Moments after they pulled into the stations, the husband approached the vehicle and shot the victim.

Fire Chief Danny Thompson reported that the incident happened so quickly that there was nothing any of the fire fighters could do.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her husband surrendered at the scene and was taken into custody.

Neither child was injured during the incident and have since been placed in the state’s care.

Authorities have not released the names of those involved.