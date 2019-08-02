Woman looses arms and legs after her dog licks her

A woman in Ohio had to have both of her arms and legs amputated after she contracted an infection after being licked by a dog.

The incident was reported in early May, after the woman, Marie Trainer, says she and her husband returned from a vacation in the Caribbean. Trainer reported that she began feeling ill with nausea and backache but she assumed that her symptoms may have been flu symptoms. It wasn’t until her fever spiked that Trainer and her family realized that something was wrong and she was rushed her to the hospital.

At the hospital Trainer’s condition continued to worsen so doctors put her into a medically induced coma.

Doctors performed several test and found that Trainer had developed sepsis from capnocytophaga, a bacteria found in dog saliva.

Doctors repeatedly removed several large blood clots from Trainer’s body, however, they were not able to save her limbs which began turning necrotic before gangrene set in.

“If we did not proceed with the amputations, in was going to lead to her death — and quickly,” said Marie’s step-daughter Gina Premier, who is also a nurse practitioner at the hospital.

Marie Trainer, woke up from a 10-day coma according to TMZ to find that she no longer had arms or legs.

“When I opened my eyes I didn’t know where I was,” she said. “It was very hard to find out that they had to remove my legs and my arms….very hard to cope with.”

Despite the incident and the difficult road ahead, Trainer says she still loves her two dogs and can not wait to get back to them.

Doctors explained that capnocytophaga can be transferred from a dog to a human through a bite or by licking a small cut or scratch. The unpredictable nature of the bacteria can mean that a person can be exposed to the bacteria for years and not have any reaction and then a reaction can occur, however, the reaction is “one in a million.”