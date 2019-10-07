Woman Manages To Board Flight With No ID or Ticket

Passengers scheduled on a Delta flight from Orlando to Atlanta eventually got to their destination on Sunday following a lengthy delay.

A woman with no ID, ticket, or boarding pass somehow managed to slip past security and get on the plane.

When confronted by Delta employees, the woman refused to leave the seat, telling them, “I’m not moving.” Only after the police were called, was she removed from onboard.

The airline apologized for the three-hour delay on its Orlando-Atlanta flight.

The woman was taken off the plane, and officials screened all passengers again.

Delta says it’s working with law enforcement and with the TSA on their investigation.

How do you think this stowaway got onboard?