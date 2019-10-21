Woman opens fire on police during chase

A 43-year-old Florida woman was arrested Sunday after she reportedly opened fire on police officers during a vehicle chase.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says they attempted to perform a traffic stop on the suspect Rachel Baggs, after they realized that the woman was driving a stolen vehicle.

Instead of pulling over for police, Baggs attempted to flee the scene. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office pursued Baggs into Marion County territory where they then alerted officials about the situation.

Marion County officials then took over the chase, however, Baggs became more aggressive. At some point during the chase, the 48-year-old bailed from the stolen Ford F-150 and fired at pursuing officers while she was on foot. At least one bullet struck the door of the patrol car, however, the officer was not injured.

As authorities continued searching for Baggs they received a call from another woman stating that there was a woman hiding under her porch.

When authorities arrived to the home, they found Baggs under the porch.

Baggs has since been arrested and faces two counts of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, fleeing and eluding law enforcement at a high speed, and resisting arrest without violence.