Woman Purposely Coughs on Produce at PA Supermarket, Causes $35,000 Loss

A grocery store in Pennsylvania was forced this week to throw away about $35,000 worth of food, after a woman intentionally coughed on its fresh produce, bakery products, and meat case.

Joe Fasula, a co-owner of Gerrity’s Supermarket, says the incident happened Wednesday afternoon at a store in Hanover Township.

According to Fasula, the woman is known by police and likely committed the act as a “very twisted prank.”

He adds, “Working closely with the Hanover Township health inspector, we identified every area that she was in, we disposed of the product and thoroughly cleaned and disinfected everything.”

Fasula says the police were called immediately, and the case has been escalated to the area’s district attorney’s office.

“They have assured me that they will be aggressively pursuing numerous charges,” he explains. “In addition, while we do not believe the woman is truly infected, they will make every effort to see that she is tested.”

The grocery chain is checking whether its insurance company will cover the loss.

The woman’s actions come at a time when Americans are being cautious to not contact or spread COVID-19, the illness which is caused by the coronavirus, and are practicing social distancing.

“While it is always a shame when food is wasted, in these times when so many people are worried about the security of our food supply, it is even more disturbing,” adds Fasula.