Woman raises kitten that turns out to be wild puma

A small “kitten” named Tito has stolen a lot of hearts but has a big secret, Inside Edition reports.

The secret is that Tito is a wild puma.

When Florencia Lobo and her brother discovered two babies abandoned near Santa Rosa de Leales, Argentina, they assumed they were two little kittens who had lost their mother.

“We thought that it was an abandoned cat who had given birth,” Lobo told Reuters.

The pair took the animals home, but only Tito survived.

Two months later, Lobo took Tito to the vet for a check-up and was told he is not a kitten but a puma jaguarundi, which is a type of wild cat.

Lobo has since brought Tito to a wildlife preserve where he can be cared for by experts and possibly released back into the wild.

Lobo says she will never forget her time with Tito.