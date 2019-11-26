Woman reporting domestic violence calls 911 to ‘order pizza’

An Ohio woman found a unique way to call 911 to report that her mother was being abused.

Tiffany Urban could not explicitly say what was happening because the alleged attacker nearby, so she pretended to order pizza.

“I was thinking to myself that ‘I need to call 911, order pizza,” she told Inside Edition.

Urban said she “was worried” that the dispatcher would not take her seriously, and at first, it didn’t seem like he did.

The dispatcher told Urban that she had dialed the wrong number to order pizza.

But she quickly responded with urgency, “No, no, no, no.”

Urban told Inside Edition she was thinking, “don’t hang up on me” throughout the call.

Thankfully, the dispatcher, Tim Teneyck, quickly caught on that Urban needed help.

They completed the “order” before Teneyck alerted police of the special circumstance behind the call.

He also told the police to turn off their sirens before getting to the home and that the caller ordered a pizza and agreed with everything he said, stressing “there’s domestic violence going on.”

Police arrived at the scene and arrested 56-year-old Simon Lopez on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge after he allegedly punched the woman’s mother so hard that she fell into a wall.

According to the police report, Lopez denied hitting the caller’s mother.

As of Friday, he is being held at the Lucas County Corrections Center.