Woman says she contracted flesh-eating bacteria from nail salon

A Tennessee woman says she contracted flesh-eating bacteria from a nail salon and is using her story t warn other women.

Jayne Sharp claims she contracted necrotizing fasciitis during a manicure at the Jazzy Nail Bar in Turkey, Creek Tennessee, this spring.

Sharp says it all began during a manicure when she was pricked in the thumb.

“While I was there, I got stuck on my thumb, and I went ‘ouch,’ but I went back to looking at my telephone,” said Sharp.

Following her visit, Sharp said her thumb began to throb and that she experienced difficulty sleeping.

At the time she believed she was experiencing symptoms of the flu.

The next day, Sharp told her daughter, who is a nurse, about her symptoms, and her daughter encouraged her to go to the doctor.

After her flu test came back negative, Sharp said she was told: “You might be getting these symptoms from your thumb.”

Sharp’s thumb continued to swell, and she was admitted to the hospital later that day.

Shortly after, she was diagnosed with the sporadic flesh-eating disease, which affects fewer than 20,000 people in the US per year.

However, health officials noted that a compromised immune system could make you more likely to contract it.

“Sharp who is diabetic could have lost a finger or an arm if she was not diagnosed properly,” Dr. Udit Chaudhuri told First Coast News.

Currently, she is still attempting to regain feeling in her hand after multiple surgeries to curb the infection.

A manager of the nail salon at the center of the controversy said they passed a state inspection days after Sharp’s visit.

Also, that salon employees clean their tools in a state-mandated method.

A spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance also said no problems were found at the salon during its annual inspection and a follow-up inspection after Sharp’s complaint.

Sharp says her life has “taken a total turn” since the diagnosis.