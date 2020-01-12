Woman Scalds Victim with Hot Water in Downtown WPB

A woman was arrested on Sunday morning for allegedly scalded a woman with hot water in downtown West Palm Beach.

Police responded to 101 South Clematis Street just before 9:30 a.m. in reference to a female harassing a worker.

Officers discovered that the victim was working at a waterfront event and was unloading a truck when she suddenly felt an excruciating pain on her back.

Upon turning around, she saw a woman, later identified as 56-year-old Andrea Clarke, with a cup in her hand walking away from her.

The victim says Clarke never spoke to her and adds that the attack was completely unprovoked. She was taken to a local hospital and suffered first and second-degree burns, which will likely cause permanent disfigurement, according to officials.

After Clarke acknowledged her Miranda Rights, she told officers that she was walking down Clematis Street with a cup of hot water when she saw the victim unloading the truck and threw the hot water on her back.

Clarke did not provide a reason as to why she threw the hot water, stating only that her head told her to do it, so she did.

She was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail and charged with one felony count of aggravated battery.

Clarke is from Kingston, Jamaica. Her current address is listed as “at large” on the arrest report.