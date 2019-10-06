Woman Shot After Dog Jumps on Gun in Truck

An Oklahoma woman was shot in the leg, after a dog jumped on a gun inside the pickup truck in which the woman was riding, according to police officials.

Officers in the city of Enid responded on Thursday afternoon to a report that a woman had been shot.

They spoke to the driver, who told them that she had stopped the vehicle for a passing train. He said the dog jumped from the back seat onto the center console, causing the man’s pistol to fire a round into his passenger’s thigh.

The driver then put his belt around the woman’s leg in an attempt to stop the bleeding.

Police also spoke with the woman, who gave the same statement. They do not suspect foul play.

The woman was taken to a hospital and treated for her injuries.