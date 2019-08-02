Woman shot and killed by officer who was trying to shoot her dog

Authorities in Texas are reporting that a patrol officer who was conducting a welfare check on a woman, accidentally shot and killed the woman while trying to shoot her dog.

The incident occurred Thursday in a commercial district in Arlington.

Officials reported that they received a call about a woman who seemed to be passed out in a grassy area. The officer went to the area and found the woman, however, when he began calling out to her, the woman’s dog began barking and then charged at the officer.

The officer fired several shots at the dog, however, he struck the woman who was said to have “cried out” during the incident.

The woman was taken to an area hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Authorities are now reviewing the officer’s bodycam to determine what exactly happened.

It is unclear if the dog was shot.