Woman Shot on I-95 in Miami Dies; Officials Searching for Suspects

A woman who was shot while driving through Northwest Miami-Dade County on Friday night has died.

Authorities announced the death of 22-year-old Melissa Gonzalez on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, she was shot while driving southbound on I-95, near the 79th Street exit.

Gonzalez’s passenger, identified as 26-year-old Julian Cortina, says he heard the gunfire, looked over and saw that Gonzalez had been hurt.

They pulled onto the shoulder of the highway’s express lanes and called for help.

The southbound lanes of I-95 at Northwest 79th Street, which had been shut down overnight, were reopened at around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

Southbound I-95 is currently shutdown at NW 79 ST. Troopers are on scene investigating a Highway Shooting. Please avoid the area and seek an alternate route! pic.twitter.com/7JsnsVhc2Z — FHP Miami (@FHPMiami) January 4, 2020

FHP is trying to determine whether Gonzalez was targeted, or if she was hit by a stray bullet.

Cortina told authorities the gunshots came from inside a dark-colored vehicle.