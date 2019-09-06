Woman shot while she slept during robbery attempt next door

An Orlando woman has been hospitalized after she was shot while she was sleeping during a robbery attempt in a nearby apartment.

The incident occurred Friday around 2:00 am.

According to the report, a suspect broke into a nearby apartment and a shooting occurred. A stray bullet from the incident then struck the woman as she laid fast asleep in her apartment.

The woman was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered to be non life- threatening.

The Orange County Sheriff’s office reported that a possible suspect was killed in the incident.

Officials are continuing to investigate the incident.

The name of the deceased has not been released.