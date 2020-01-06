Woman sues TripAdvisor after breaking her arm while on an excursion

A woman from New Jersey is suing TripAdvisor for negligence after she fell off of a camel and broke her arm while on a trip in Marrakech, Morocco.

The woman identified in the report as Breanne Ayala, and her family, booked a sunset camel tour through TripAdvisor’s subsidiary Viator in January of 2018 and says she was injured on the excursion after the camel she was placed on threw her to the ground and ran off during the tour.

Ayala says in addition to her family not receiving a safety briefing before the excursion, the handlers waited almost an hour to call an ambulance to allow for the tour company’s owner to arrive at the scene.

The 24-year-old was then taken to a hospital in Morocco where she underwent surgery and endured a two-day hospital stay.

In the lawsuit filed Monday in the Norfolk Superior Court, Ayala Monday claims that the Massachusetts-based company was negligent and is in breach of contract for failing to ensure the camel tour company was operating safely.

The attorney representing Ayala says he believes this case goes beyond the standard “At your own risk” case:

“What was supposed to happen didn’t happen, and I don’t think you can say, ‘It’s at your own risk, too bad.’”

A spokeswoman for TripAdvisor reported that the company does not comment on the pending litigation.