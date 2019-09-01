Woman Throws Molotov Cocktail into Broward Immigration Office

A woman threw a lit Molotov cocktail into the lobby of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office in Oakland Park this week.

There were no reported injuries, according to the incident report the sent to Trump administration officials and viewed by The Associated Press.

The woman walked into the office Friday afternoon and hurled a bottle filled with gasoline and a lit fuse. The fuse disconnected from the bottle and did not ignite, according to the report. Federal Protective Service officers then arrested the woman.

Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of Citizenship and Immigration Services, tweeted that the incident was “another example of the use of violence in place of debate by those who oppose the proper application of our immigration laws.”

Although no one was injured, one person reported feeling ill from the smell of gas, and the offices were closed.