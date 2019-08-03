Woman traumatized after trapped in tipped over porta-potty

A Canadian woman says she is traumatized after being trapped in a porta-potty that tipped over.

Cecilia Mwalyoga, her boyfriend and their five-week-old daughter went to the Wings Over Springbank Airshow on July 27th.

But once they arrived the show was canceled due to intense winds.

Mwalyoga opted to use a portable restroom before leaving the area.

However, things literally took a turn for the worst when intense winds tipped the porta-potty over while she was inside.

When the porta-potty hit the ground, she was still trapped inside.

The woman’s boyfriend scrambled to hoist the porta-potty up enough for Mwayloga to crawl out of a small hole.

Mwayloga was covered in toilet paper, blue water toilet water, urine, and even found needles in her hair.

Besides feeling humiliated, she was worried about potential injuries and questioned the safety of the portable restrooms which she said were not “anchored” down.

Mwayloga said she took a two-hour shower after the ordeal and is still traumatized.

