A New York woman who turned 107 on Wednesday shared her secret to longevity is staying single.

Louise Signore, who lives in the Bronx, maintains a healthy diet and exercises regularly.

However, she credits never having been married for living for more than a century.

“I never got married, said Signore. “I think that’s the secret.”

Singapore also said that her sister, who is 102-years-old wishes she’d never tied the knot.

Signore celebrated her milestone with a birthday party at the Bartow Community Center in Coop City, according to reports.

Over 100 people attended the special occasion.

Alelia Murphy, 114, currently holds the record for being the oldest living woman in the United States.

Murphy is also a New York resident; she and Singapore were both born in Harlem.