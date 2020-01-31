Woman who breached Mar-a-Lago security seen dancing on vehicle just before

Authorities are now reporting that the woman who was arrested for driving through several checkpoints at Mar-a-Lago early Friday, was seen moments before dancing on top of the vehicle she was driving.

According to the report, the suspect, thirty-year-old Hannah Roemhild, was seen dancing on top of the rented Jeep in the parking lot of The Breakers. When Roemhild noticed that a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle was approaching her she then jumped into the jeep and put the vehicle in gear.

The trooper then smashed the driver’s side window in an attempt to control the steering wheel but Roemhild was still able to drive away.

She continued driving down A1A on the wrong side of the road where she eventually blew through two checkpoints leading up to Mar-a-Lago.

Secret Service then fired their weapons in an attempt to stop the vehicle that was believed to be traveling at over 70 miles per hour. Roemhild was not injured but Secret Service did manage to shatter the back window of the Jeep.

Authorities then pursued Roemhild down Southern Blvd but lost her when she crossed over into West Palm Beach.

During that time, Roemhild is believed to have picked up another person.

A trooper then located Roemhild some time later and began to pursue her. The trooper followed Roemhild to a Motel 6 off Australian Ave where Roemhild parked the vehicle and attempted to run. The trooper was, however, able to tackle her and take her into custody.

During a press conference Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw says he believes that Roemhild may have been impaired and lost but that he does not think she had any intention of going to Mar-a-lago.

She is expected to be charged with assault on a federal Officer, deadly assault on sheriff’s deputies, and other traffic charges.