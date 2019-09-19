Woman who said she was too ‘pretty’ for jail gets no time behind bars

A woman who said she was too pretty to go to jail will serve no time behind bars!

Lauren Cutshaw went viral last year when she said she was too pretty to go to jail after she was arrested for DUI.

The judge, in her case, seems to agree as Cutshaw, 34, is being given a sweet deal, including no jail time.

She will also get to keep her driver’s license.

Cutshaw, a real estate agent from South Carolina, was pulled over after blowing through a stop sign at more than twice the speed limit in August of 2018.

Cutshaw recently plead guilty to misdemeanor DUI.

She was fined $187, ordered to perform 24 hours of community service and take alcohol safety classes.