Woman won’t explain why she threw her 11-year-old son off balcony

Police say a Minnesota mother has admitted to throwing her 11-year-old son off of a balcony of their fourth-floor apartment but hasn’t told officers why she did it.

Police arrested Itayvia Lloyd,33, and charged her with two counts of assault on a police officer in an apparent attack as she was taken to be booked at the Ramsey County jail.

Officials are yet to charge Lloyd in the Monday attack on her son.

The 11-year-old boy was severely injured, police say he had at least one broken leg, a fractured jaw and head injuries.