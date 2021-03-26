“Woman You Got”: Maddie & Tae lay their cards on the table in light-hearted new single

Mercury Nashville

Maddie & Tae spell out all their flaws and strengths in the up-tempo “Woman You Got,” a new single that’s headed to radio next month.



“I talk smack, I make messes / I win bread, I’m kinda selfish,” duo members Maddie Font and Taylor Kerr sing, rattling off the things their new spouses need to know about them. “Don’t trust me in the kitchen / Don’t dare me, I ain’t chicken…”

Both band mates had a hand in writing “Woman You Got,” and they admit the lyrics are spot-on descriptions of their real-life personalities.



“This song is the most autobiographical song we have ever written,” Maddie says. “Our hope is that this song is an anthem for all our fans, male and female!”



Maddie and Taylor got married to their longtime loves in late 2019 and early 2020, respectively, and it’s not the first time they’ve mined their marriages for songwriting inspiration. Their 2020 holiday EP, We Need Christmas, included “Merry Married Christmas,” a song about how having someone special to celebrate with makes the holiday season extra sweet.

Maddie & Tae’s new song comes on the heels of the announcement that the duo will be the next CMA Foundation Artist Ambassadors, using their platform to advocate for music education and helping support music programs in schools everywhere.





By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.