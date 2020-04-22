Woman’s breast implant saves her life by deflecting a bullet

Doctors believe a woman’s silicone breast implants saved her life after she survived a close-range gunshot wound to the chest.

SAGE medical journal published a case study last week where doctors described how a silicone breast implant deflected a bullet away from a 30-year-old woman’s vital organs.

The incident took place in Toronto Canada two years ago. The woman suffered a gunshot wound, broken ribs and broken implants. None of her major organs were touched because the implant was likely responsible for deflecting the bullet’s trajectory, which saved her life, doctors said.

Medics found the bullet in the woman’s right lower anterior thoracic wall below the right breast.

Doctor’s removed the implants and she was cleared by the trauma service.

The firearm was never recovered and the shooter remains unknown, according to the report.