Wonder Why Trader Joe’s Hides Stuffed Animals in the Aisles? There’s a Reason!

Around four years ago, a comment on Reddit by a Trader Joe’s manager revealed that a stuffed animal is usually hidden somewhere in the stores. The reason: to give kids a scavenger hunt quest while the adults are shopping. “Kids seem to LOVE it and parents go along with it too,” noted the Redditor.

TODAY Food got a hold of a company spokesperson on Wednesday who confirmed the rumor, adding that many of their locations participate in the game. When the toy is found, the child can present it to an employee who will hand over a special treat. Even if you don’t have kids, will you now keep an eye out while shopping?