Woods, Mickelson to stage TV match with Brady, Manning

Finally, some sports to watch on television!

At a time when fans desperately need live action entertainment four of sports biggest stars are back for another round.

Jupiter Island’s Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are teaming up for a made-for-TV rematch called “The Match: Champions for Charity” and this time they’re bringing the big guns.

Mickelson tweeted Wednesday that Tiger Woods is bringing a ringer – Peyton Manning.

Mickelson tweeted Wednesday that after feeling the sting of defeat the first time around, Tiger Woods is bringing a ringer – Peyton Manning.

Mickelson said he’s bringing a GOAT, Tampa Bay Buc’s new QB Tom Brady, and then he tweeted “Ready to hit bombs?”

The event will be televised on TNT in May with tournament officials saying they will work to meet safety and health standards.

All donations and fundraising will benefit relief efforts for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first match over Thanksgiving weekend in November 2018 was supposed to be pay-per-view, except that technical difficulties allowed everyone to watch.

It lacked some of wild bets both players had teased, and the trash talking was forced at times. Mickelson ended up winning the $9 million winner-take-all purse in a wedge contest under the lights when the matched ended in a tie.

Live golf was last seen on television March 12, the first round of The Players Championship as developments with the new coronavirus accelerated at such a rate that sports began shutting down.

The PGA Tour first decided not to have fans at the TPC Sawgrass, then canceled its premier event, and then began canceling or postponing all tournaments across each of its tours.

Woods was not at The Players. The defending Masters champion has not played since he finished last in his Genesis Invitational at Riviera on Feb. 16. Saying his back did not feel ready, Woods chose not to play the Mexico Championship, the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship.

Woods and Manning have played together in pro-ams on the PGA Tour.

Of course, Tom Brady, who recently signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has joined fabled Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach.