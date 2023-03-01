Word to your Mother [Church]: Sam Hunt’s headed to the Ryman

Todd Owyoung/NBC

Sam Hunt‘s got a date at the Mother Church of Country Music.

The “Water Under the Bridge” hitmaker revealed the surprise show on his socials Wednesday.

“I can’t remember the last time we got to play a show in Nashville. Come spend a little time with us March 10th at the @theryman!” Sam invited his fans, while also sharing the code for the concert’s presales, which are underway now.

We don’t know much about Hunt’s tour plans for 2023, save for a couple April dates at Resorts World Las Vegas, and a handful of fairs and festivals.

