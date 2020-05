A number of Palm Beach County residents held a protest on Friday on the South Dixie Highway in West Palm Beach after Palm Beach County was left out of the governor’s Phase 1 plan to slowly reopen.

Protesters held signs that read, “We Need Our Freedom Back” and “Get Me Back to Work or Pay My Bills.”

The number of Americans who have filed for unemployment went up to 30 million in the last 6 weeks. Florida is one of the states who has been hit the hardest.