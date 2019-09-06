World’s Biggest Starbucks Opening

Edinburgh, Scotland – July 19, 2011: Seattle, Washington.

The world’s largest Starbucks is set to open right here in the US! Where you might be wondering? Chicago is the lucky city!! The four-story, 43,000-square-foot Starbucks Reserve Roastery is set to feature multiple brewing methods, a new menu of coffees and an expanded on-site bakery. Although there are five others like it — Milan, New York, Seattle, Shanghai and Tokyo, none of those match it in size. The new Starbucks is set to host a grand opening celebration, which officials say will be “an immersive experience dedicated to roasting and brewing small-batch Starbucks Reserve coffee from around the world,” on November 15th.