A Japanese man who received his certificate as the world’s oldest man earlier this month has died at 112.

Guinness World Records and a local funeral home said Chitetsu Watanabe died Sunday after developing a fever and difficulty breathing, according to a National Newspaper .

He is survived by his five children, 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

He used to say the secret to longevity was to keep smiling.