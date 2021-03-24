"Worldwide Beautiful": Kane Brown makes $100K donation to Boys & Girls Clubs

Matt Berinato

Kane Brown is paying it forward to an organization close to his heart.

The chart-topping singer has donated $100,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, a nonprofit he has supported for years.

The money was generated from sales of his song “Worldwide Beautiful,” fulfilling his pledge when the song was released in June 2020 that proceeds would benefit the organization.

“You guys inspire me every day and I love the heck out of y’all,” Kane says in a video announcing the donation, which shows clips of him visiting with youth members of the organization. “I can’t wait to see you on the road.”

Earlier this year, Kane was named an honorary member of Boys & Girls Clubs of America for life.

“Special thank you to our friend @KaneBrown for his generous donation! All proceeds from his song ‘Worldwide Beautiful’ will support our mission, including advocating for equality for the millions of kids that are counting on us,” the organization tweeted.

“Worldwide Beautiful” is nominated for Video of the Year at the 2021 ACM Awards. The EP it’s featured on, Mixtape Vol. 1, is up for Album of the Year.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.