WPB Commissioners Decline to Approve $180K Settlement Against Mayor’s Advice.

City of West Palm Beach commissioners failed to approve an $180,000 settlement for a former city employee Monday night.

The lawsuit against the city alleged inappropriate behavior toward the female employee by a former city administrator.

Going against Mayor Keith James’ recommendations, city leaders argued that not only are the allegations one-sided, but a $180,000 settlement isn’t fair to taxpayers.

“This should be between the two people that are the bad guys on either side. So give them some consideration of making him pay for it, not us,” one resident shared during public comments.

Mayor James advised that if the case goes to trial it will cost a great deal more than the settlement offer.

“If this case were to go to trial, it would already be lost,” he said.

James says a city employee revealed a “graphic text photo” that implicated the former city administrator Jeff Green who resigned.

She indicated that she received the text message from city contractor Willie Perez of Professional Security Consultants (PSC).

#now: "I am in support of the conditional settlement" said West Palm Bch Interim City Administrator Faye Johnson. Commissioners discuss a $180,000 settlement in a pre-suit claim matter of former city employee related to a graphic photo & the resignation of Jeff Green. @CBS12 — Luli Ortiz (@LuliOrtizTV) November 19, 2019

An associate of Perez spoke at the meeting and said, “I have actually been to Blue Martini with Willie Perez and on an occasion, I have seen Jeff Green and Ms. Esposito there. They were conducting consensual sexual acts in public.”

Esposito had other specific details that would expose Green, according to a complaint.

“There are serious criminal allegations. At first, it started out that these were allegations of sexual in the workplace. The latest allegations are of forcible rape. Sexual battery is rape,” said Commissioner Joseph Peduzzi on Monday.

Peduzzi recommends a criminal investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to determine the truth.

“The allegations here before us are pretty disturbing. The safety of our workplace I think is of upmost important,” Commissioner Christina Lambert said.

Before voting, city attorney Kimberly Rothenburg shared complaints made by Esposito’s legal team.

“He claimed that his client was terminated from the city as a result of making some whistleblower complaints,” Rothenburg shared.