WPB Coronavirus Testing Site Ravaged by Rough Weather

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If you had an appointment for a COVID-19 test Monday morning in West Palm Beach, mother nature has changed the schedule.

The coronavirus testing site located at Ballpark of the Palm Beaches was damaged during heavy thunderstorms that passed over South Florida on Sunday.

The Health Care District of Palm Beach County is asking all patients who scheduled testing appointments between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Monday to arrive at the test site any time between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. instead.

This allows time for staff to clean up the damage and prepare the site for residents to drive through.

The test site is located at 5444 Haverhill Road in West Palm Beach.