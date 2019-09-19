WPB man brutally beats people with bat ‘for no apparent reason’

Two people are recovering after investigators say a man attacked them with a baseball bat ‘for no apparent reason.’

On Sunday, two men and a woman were walking to a breakfast café located inside a West Palm Beach shopping plaza when a violent attack occurred.

Witnesses say the suspect later identified as 24-year-old Yoangel Quevedo approached the group and began swinging the bat “like crazy.”

Quevedo went on the attack with his fists and a baseball bat, severely injuring two people and damaging a vehicle, according to the victims, who did not want to be identified.

Security guards from a nearby nightclub grabbed the suspect before police arrived at the scene.

Quevedo, who has since bonded out of jail, is facing multiple charges including aggravated battery with a weapon.

He is expected to appear back in court Oct. 17.

The victims are planning to take legal action.

One of the men, who is recovering from severe injuries to his ribs and arms, released the following statement: “I feel impotence that a stranger comes and attacks my friend from behind. When I defend him, he attacks me with a bat full of anger and me getting out of work to eat withy wife and with our friend. I don’t feel anger towards my aggressor, but I hope that the law works fairly. There is enough evidence to prove what really happened.”

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Two people are recovering after investigators say a man attacked them with a baseball bat in West Palm Beach. .@LuliOrtizTV has the story you’ll only see on CBS12, tonight at 11. pic.twitter.com/MreIczi7Ww — WPEC CBS12 News (@CBS12) September 19, 2019

The entire incident was captured on surveillance video.