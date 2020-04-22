WPB Mayor Hopes City can Celebrate 125th Anniversary on July 4th

West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James joined Jen and Bill Wednesday morning on The South Florida Morning Show to talk about re-opening the city as the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

Mayor James says he will open the city carefully and will follow the data. His main concern is the health of the most vulnerable.

The Mayor says he hopes that the city will be able to celebrate 4th on Flagler and honor the city’s 125th anniversary on July 4th.

The mayor thanked the residents of West Palm Beach for their patience and for complying with his and the state’s executive orders to socially distance and to stay-at-home. He admits, however, that the shutdown of the city has really hurt the businesses of West Palm Beach.

