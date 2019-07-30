WPB Officer Stabbed in Head During Domestic Call

A West Palm Beach police officer is recovering after being stabbed twice in the head while responding to a domestic disturbance.
Officers encountered 31-year-old Andree Jourdain who they say was armed with a knife near her mother’s apartment.
West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James praised the officers who neutralized the armed suspect by shooting her.
“Apparently the officer was responding to a domestic disturbance,” James said in a press briefing to reporters. “During the course of that interaction, the officer was stabbed, a suspect was shot.”
When she is released from the hospital, Jourdain will be charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and violating a restraining order.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the case.
