WPB Officer Stabbed in Head During Domestic Call

A West Palm Beach police officer is recovering after being stabbed twice in the head while responding to a domestic disturbance.

Officers encountered 31-year-old Andree Jourdain who they say was armed with a knife near her mother’s apartment.

West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James praised the officers who neutralized the armed suspect by shooting her.

“Apparently the officer was responding to a domestic disturbance,” James said in a press briefing to reporters. “During the course of that interaction, the officer was stabbed, a suspect was shot.”

When she is released from the hospital, Jourdain will be charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and violating a restraining order.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the case.