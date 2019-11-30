WPB Police Department Celebrating 125 Years with Commemorative Badge

The West Palm Beach Police Department is honoring it’s 125th anniversary by wearing commemorative badges until New Year’s Day, 2020.

“As we look toward an exciting future for our city, these badges are a tangible reminder to each one of us of where our department has been,” said Police Chief Frank Adderley. “We also hope they underscore our goals to perpetuate the legacy of service, pride, and honor of those who stood before us.”

The town of West Palm Beach was chartered on November 5, 1894.

The first jail and police station was called the “Calaboose,” located at Clematis Street and Poinsettia.

According to historical documents, W.L. Torbert was elected Town Marshal overseeing a period of mayhem with numerous saloons, gambling houses, “dens of iniquity,” and even a public lynching.

As the years went by, the West Palm Beach Police Department continued to make history.

The first notable moment was on Saturday, February 9, 1924, when Patrolman William Morgan Payton became the first officer killed in the line of duty.

Patrolman Payton’s death led to the City Commission issuing life insurance for all employees.

Then, in 1948, Trueman P. Matthews was elected Chief and responsible for hiring the first black officers in the then-segregated city.

Those officers operated at a separate precinct until a new police complex opened at 901 Datura Street, ending segregation within the department in 1965, according to the WPB police department.

In 1958, Winnie Moree was appointed as the first female police officer in the history of the West Palm Beach Police Department.

It would be almost two decades before another female would make West Palm Beach history.

But the department made strides in other ways, adding, the first Bomb Squad to the division in 1972.

After, in 1975, history was made once again with the hiring of the first female uniformed officer, Vivian D. Tromblay.

Then in 1981, there were other significant additions to the department, including a K-9 unit, the 911 call system, and the creation of the Special Investigation Unit to combat prostitution, gambling, and narcotics.

In 1994, the West Palm Beach Police Department celebrated the Centennial by wearing replicas of the original town marshal’s badge.

Now heading into 2020, it seems like the department is taking on a similar tradition!

These are only some of the many historical moments of the West Palm Beach Police Department over the past 125 years.

Click below to learn more.