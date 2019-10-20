WPB Police Seek Help to Identify Fake ICE Agent Who Robbed Victim

Police need the public’s help to find a woman who they say identified herself as a federal agent and then robbed someone.

According to West Palm Beach police, the woman approached the victim and claimed to be an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent.

She then robbed the victim, who authorities say is Hispanic.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Palm Beach County Crimestoppers at (800) 458-TIPS (8477).

 

