WPTV, American Red Cross fundraising Thursday via phone, Click to help #HurricaneDorian

WPTV NewsChannel 5 is partnering with the American Red Cross to help people of Hurricane Dorian.

They are holding a fundraising event on-air today.

WPTV and Red Cross have a phone bank that has been set up, and are taking donations Thursday, 9/5 from 11 am to noon, and 4 pm to 6:30 pm.

Call 561-655-5455 to donate!

Be sure to specify that you want to donate to victims in the Bahamas.

You can also donate to North Carolina, which is the default option.

News Talk 850 WFTL along with all Hubbard Radio Stations are contributing to our friends in the Bahamas as well.

A donation center option for Palm Beach County is outside our station.

Go to 701 Northpoint Parkway, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 on Wednesday, September 4th & Thursday, September 5th between 6 am & 6 pm.

If you would like to make a monetary donation,click hereto donate to the American Red Cross, where the funds collected will go directly to those impacted by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas!

