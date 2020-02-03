WPTV: Exclusive Video of Opera Singer’s Arrest after High Speed Chase with FHP

An opera singer led high speed police chase outside President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort hours before the President’s arrival at PBIA.

Police say 30-year-old Hannah Roemhild, drove a black SUV thru two of Mar-a-Lago’s security checkpoints.

Secret service and sheriff’s deputies opened fire, hitting the vehicle. But the driver sped off. Police say Roemhild then managed to pick up a passenger, before a Florida State Trooper located her bullet-riddled SUV. This is the latest of of several trespassing incidents since President Trump took office.

Over the weekend, Roemhild accused of plowing through two security checkpoints at President Trump’s Florida resort refused to appear before a judge.

She was expected to appear before Palm Beach County Circuit Judge Ted Booras on Saturday morning but refused, the Palm Beach Post reported.

The judge rescheduled her bail hearing for Monday morning. Roemhild is charged with assaulting an officer, fleeing police, and resisting arrest, according to records.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper encountered Roemhild at The Breakers resort Friday morning when the officer responded to a call about a woman “doing some kind of dance” on top of a car.

Roemhild refused to speak with the responding trooper, who pounded on the window of her rented SUV to get her attention before smashing it to try and stop her from fleeing, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said.

Roemhild had no criminal history in Connecticut, where her driver’s license is from. She was in Palm Beach for a Jan. 28 performance, according to her Instagram page.

Trump was not in Palm Beach at the time of the incident but arrived later in the day.

Roemhild is an opera singer…listen to her here.