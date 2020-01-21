"Write This Down": George Strait announces new shows in Minneapolis & Las Vegas

ABC/Image Group LA

George Strait has announced a series of new live shows for 2020, including a stadium stop.

The country legend will perform at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on August 22, with Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town joining him. Additional acts will be announced soon. The country king has also scheduled two dates for his Las Vegas residency, Strait to Vegas, in August, returning to the T-Mobile Arena for back-to-back shows on August 28 and 29.

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Caitlyn Smith will open for George in Vegas. She's the writer behind "Tacoma" by Garth Brooks, Meghan Trainor and John Legend's duet "Like I'm Gonna Lose You," and Trisha Yearwood's latest single, "Every Girl in This Town."

Tickets for the show in Minneapolis go on sale January 31 at 11 a.m. ET, while tickets for the new Strait to Vegas sets become available the same day at 1 p.m. ET.

