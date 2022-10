Jason Kempin, Getty Images for CMT

Wynonna Judd shared exciting tour news during a stop on the The Today Show on Monday (Oct. 24), a new leg of performances with a handful of country music’s leading ladies to join.

The Judds: The Final Tour 2023 kicks off January 26th in Hershey, PA and wraps in Florida following back-to-back shows on Feb. 24. in Tampa, at the Amalie Arena, and

Feb. 25 in Hollywood, Fla. at Hard Rock Live.