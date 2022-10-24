Wynonna Judd extends The Judds: The Final Tour to 2023

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Wynonna Judd will continue on The Judds: The Final Tour in 2023.

The singer, who was one half of The Judds alongside late mother Naomi Judd, has added 15 dates to the arena tour that launched in September.

The new leg starts on January 26 in Hershey, PA and continues until February 25, where it wraps in Hollywood, FL. Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBryde, Little Big Town, Martina McBride and Brandi Carlile will be her rotating opening acts, with other special guests to be announced in the coming weeks.

The tour serves as a celebration of the life and legacy of Naomi, who passed away on April 30 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame the next day.

“I have never felt so overwhelmed by this much love and support! The emotions that flow while listening to the different generations of fans sing back to me each night has been other-worldly,” Wynonna says. “The decision to add 15 more shows was a no-brainer for me. The fans have been such a gift during my time of grieving and honoring my mother in song. What an amazing season this is. I look so forward to continuing the celebration of the music that has changed my life forever.”

Tickets for the new dates go on sale to the public on October 28 at 10 a.m. local time. Visit The Judds’ website for a full list of shows.

