Wynonna + Trisha join for ‘Cry Myself to Sleep’ remake

Courtesy of BMG

Wynonna Judd and Trisha Yearwood have teamed up for a new version of “Cry Myself to Sleep.”

The track was originally released in 1986 as the fourth single off The Judds‘ Rockin’ With The Rhythm album and is produced by Wynonna’s husband and guitarist, Cactus Moser.

“I was absolutely delighted when Trisha showed up at the studio on the farm to record ‘Cry Myself to Sleep’ with me,” shares Wynonna. “We have known each other for years, but have never worked together. In today’s world of technology, artists often don’t get to be in the same room as the other person to record a song. It was so refreshing! I am thrilled with the song, and I cannot wait to sing it live with her.”

Trisha adds, “Getting to be a part of celebrating Judds music is such an honor. I’m a true fan, and singing with Wynonna has been a dream come true! I’m proud to be a part of honoring the music that Naomi and Wynonna created.”

Wynonna and Trisha’s “Cry Myself to Sleep” is the latest preview of A Tribute To The Judds. The star-packed 14-track covers album arrives October 27 and will feature Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Dolly Parton, Lainey Wilson and more.

A Tribute To The Judds is available for presave and preorder now.

