X users call for Sandra Bullock to give back “The Blind Side” Oscar after Michael Oher lawsuit

82nd Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
HOLLYWOOD – MARCH 07: (EDITORS NOTE: NO ONLINE, NO INTERNET, EMBARGOED FROM INTERNET AND TELEVISION USAGE UNTIL THE CONCLUSION OF THE LIVE OSCARS TELECAST) Actress Sandra Bullock, winner Best Actress award for “The Blind Side,” poses in the press room at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards held at Kodak Theatre on March 7, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

There’s a lot of wild opinions on X but this one might go in the hot take hall of fame.

Users on the app are calling for Sandra Bullock to get stripped of her Oscar from her performance in “The Blind Side” following Michael Oher’s lawsuit where he claims he was conned into a conservatorship by the Touhy family.

 