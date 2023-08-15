X users call for Sandra Bullock to give back “The Blind Side” Oscar after Michael Oher lawsuit

HOLLYWOOD – MARCH 07: (EDITORS NOTE: NO ONLINE, NO INTERNET, EMBARGOED FROM INTERNET AND TELEVISION USAGE UNTIL THE CONCLUSION OF THE LIVE OSCARS TELECAST) Actress Sandra Bullock, winner Best Actress award for “The Blind Side,” poses in the press room at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards held at Kodak Theatre on March 7, 2010 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

There’s a lot of wild opinions on X but this one might go in the hot take hall of fame.

Users on the app are calling for Sandra Bullock to get stripped of her Oscar from her performance in “The Blind Side” following Michael Oher’s lawsuit where he claims he was conned into a conservatorship by the Touhy family.

So Sandra Bullock should have to give back her Oscar right, and man do we need to start checking these good feeling stories. The parents blocked $300 in earnings the movie from him getting any of it and gave the money to their real children? WOOOOOOOW! #michaeloher — VEEJAY VERNON HUSKEY ENTERTAINMENT,LLC (@BigVanillaFunny) August 14, 2023

they need to take away Sandra Bullock’s oscar like they took Reggie Bush’s heisman for this https://t.co/D2hCXYfMhU — Patrick Burns (@patjburns) August 14, 2023

Sandra Bullock needs to do the honorable thing and give the Oscar back — Tales From The Paul Side (@mrwhitepaul) August 14, 2023

I think it’s only right that Sandra Bullock give her Oscar back in solidarity #SandraBullockRecall https://t.co/dzFF7olXOW — Matt Erspamer (@erspamer_matt) August 14, 2023

I think Leigh Anne Tuohy needs to be in jail and Sandra Bullock needs to give that Oscar back cause that whole movie was just more white savior BS anyhow. — bryce young believer (@vickelodeon__) August 14, 2023

Now Sandra bullock has to return her Oscar. — KrimsonNews (@KrimsonNews) August 15, 2023

sandra bullock should give back her oscar #PayMichaelOher — the tavern in florence (@tavern_florence) August 15, 2023

Sandra Bullock needs to give back that Oscar. — Kevin (@kelbfree) August 14, 2023

Imma need Sandra bullock to give back that Oscar — TheDayMan (@Who_iz_COREY) August 14, 2023

Sandra Bullock needs to give back that Oscar https://t.co/qQRE43k9zx — Aaron Busby 🏁 (@MrBusby4o8) August 14, 2023

Sandra Bullock should volunteer to give back the Oscar….that’s the right thing to do after this — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) August 14, 2023

Sandra Bullock should give back the Oscar she stole, just saying. — Craig Mahlman (@CraigMahlman) August 14, 2023