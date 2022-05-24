“Y’all know exactly where I’m going with this”: Jordan Davis teases release of “What My World Spins Around”

ABC

Jordan Davis may be getting ready to drop a summer anthem.

On Monday, the singer posted a video to Instagram responding to a fan’s comment that the unreleased “What My World Spins Around” is “my summer song, calling it right now.”

“I agree with this comment. I think it would be a great summer song. So, in order for it to be a summer song, I should probably release it. And y’all know exactly where I’m going with this,” he teases, alongside several eye emojis as the chorus of the song is heard playing in the background.

This sent off a fury of excitement in the comment section, with many fans demanding to know when the song will be released. One fan called it a “banger” and another referred to it as a prime “summer boat song.”

Jordan previously shared a sample of “What My World Spins Around” on socials back in March and has performed it live during recent concerts. Though he hasn’t shared an official release date for the song, it is currently available for presave.

The Louisiana native recently saw massive success with his multiweek #1 hit with Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.