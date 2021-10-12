“Y’all let’s GOOOO”: Walker Hayes shares dance to new song “U Girl”

Robert Chavers

Walker Hayes is dropping a new song on Friday, and he already has a new dance for fans to learn.

Though still riding the high of “Fancy Like,” Walker is gearing up to release “U Girl,” another bop that features an all-new TikTok dance.Walker teased “U Girl” on TikTok last month, promising that he and daughter Lela would “work up the official moves,” and now, he’s delivering on that promise.

Posed in front of a U-Haul Truck, Walker and Lela — who helped him choreograph the original “Fancy Like” dance that went viral on TikTok — and son Baylor perform a new routine as the track plays overhead.

“#UGurl dropping Friday…dance dropping now,” the singer hypes in the caption. “Y’all let’s GOOOO.”

“This is soooo good! Can’t wait,” one fan comments, another fan adding, “Another Winner.”

In the meantime, “Fancy Like” is racing up the charts. It’s topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, and currently sits inside the top five on country radio and at #3 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100.

